Preservation Austin’s annual home tour is definitely a favorite. This year, the tour was scheduled to take you into historical homes in the downtown area on April 25.

It has now been rescheduled for Sept. 26. All tickets already purchased will be honored for that date.

Here’s the statement from Preservation Austin:

"The unprecedented outbreak of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has disrupted every aspect of life here in Austin. We here at Preservation Austin want you to know that we’re thinking of the health and safety of our Austin community, and because of the highly contagious nature of this virus, we will be postponing our April 25 Homes Tour until September 26.

We know that while this news is disappointing, it’s the right decision for all involved. We are grateful for your patience and understanding during this rapidly evolving situation. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to our staff 512-474-5198."

The Weird Homes Tour, which was supposed to be held April 18 will move to June. That date has not been announced yet.