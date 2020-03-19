Texas restaurants have been mandated to move to take-out service, and this weekend the folks at Mighty Fine are prepared to stay busy handing out free meals. All Central Texas locations off the Austin-based mini-chain will provide a free meal, up to $15.00 value per person, to first responders, doctors, nurses and police from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.on Saturday and Sunday.

"First responders and police need to be in uniform or present a badge to receive their meal," according to Mighty Fine. "Doctors and nurses need to be in scrubs or present an employee badge to receive their meal. Meals can be ordered in line for take-out, called in ahead of time for pick-up, or ordered online for curbside.".