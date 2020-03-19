Citing their concern for the health and safety of their guests and employees, Veracruz All Natural announced late Wednesday night that they have closed all of their brick-and-mortar restaurants and trailer locations in the Austin area.

Veracruz had kept most of its trailers open and was serving a limited to-go menu from its North Austin and Round Rock taquerias but decided there was no way to 100 percent guarantee the safety of its employees and customers.

Veracruz is not alone. While many restaurants are working with reduced staffs to create takeout and to-go meals, others have temporarily closed completely, including Olamaie, DipDipDip Tatsu-Ya, the El Chile Group restaurant.

Co-owner Maritza Vazquez runs produce company Restaurant Box, one of Veracruz’s suppliers, so the Vazquez sisters will shift their focus from stocking the restaurants and food trucks to stocking the kitchens of our employees and making sure they have meals.

"We know this is a tough time. Our lives and daily routines are shifting in sudden and dramatic ways. Let’s look at this as a moment in time to be more empathic; to widen our perspectives; to value the things most important in life," the Veracruz owners said.

