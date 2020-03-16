If you’re one of those folks who likes to go into P. Terry’s to eat your burger, your plans are going to have to change. The local burger chain and sibling restaurant Taco Ranch announced today that they were closing all of their dining rooms effective immediately and has moved exclusively to drive-thru service at all locations.

“With the safety and well-being of our employees and guests as our top priority, we feel we have a moral obligation to do whatever we can to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” P. Terry’s said in a statement. “At the same time, we feel a sense of responsibility to our community to continue to be a trusted source for affordable all-natural food, especially as our friends in the grocery business face challenges to keep their shelves stocked. Closing our dining rooms will support the national call to limit people congregating en masse, and keeping our drive-thrus open will allow people to safely purchase food from their vehicle or via delivery from our partners at Favor and DoorDash.”

The Congress Avenue P. Terry’s location, the only one without a drive-thru, will remain open for online order pick-up and to-go orders only. Online orders placed at any other location may be picked up through the restaurants’ drive-thrus.

