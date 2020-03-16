One of Austin’s biggest hospitality groups is closing all of its restaurants in response to the threat of the coronavirus.

New Waterloo, which operates multiple restaurants and hotels in Austin, announced this morning that it was temporarily closing 10 restaurant locations, marking the biggest sweep of restaurant closures in Austin thus far.

The company has closed La Condesa, all Sway locations, Le Politique, Il Brutto, La Matta, Central Standard, Otoko, Watertrade and Butler Pitch & Putt.

"Our goal is a simple one - to protect our community, our teams, and our company," the Austin company said in a statement. "We are committed to not letting food go to waste and will use existing inventory to provide meals for our displaced staff. We will also have additional resources available to them to navigate this crisis. We are heartbroken but hopeful that the decision to act now will mean we have businesses and jobs to come back to when this passes."

New Waterloo said it will furlough employees who will no longer be able to work, adding that they closed relatively early during the pandemic in hopes that would get their employees "ahead of what will surely be a backed-up unemployment system in the days and weeks to come."

New Waterloo employees who are enrolled in the company’s healthcare benefits program will be covered through April.

"We will be doing everything in our power to support and help our staff through this strange and unpredictable time," the company said in a statement.

