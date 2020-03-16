Nicole Villalpando @raisingaustin

Monday

Mar 16, 2020 at 10:33 PM


The Austin Spring Home & Garden show as scheduled to be at the Palmer Events Center March 27-29. It has now been canceled.


Anyone who purchased tickets to this show can use those tickets at an upcoming show:


Fall Austin Home & Garden Show, Aug. 28-30 at Austin Convention Center


Austin Home & Garden Show, Jan. 15-17, 2021, at Austin Convention Center


Austin Spring Home + Garden Show, March 26-28, 2021, at Palmer Events Center


“The wellbeing and safety of all attendees and exhibitors are our first priority in creating a dynamic marketplace,” said Joe Trimble, Austin Spring Home & Garden Show manager, in a press release. “Be safe, and we look forward to seeing you in August at our Fall Austin Home & Garden Show.”


Need garden tips as you stay at home?


Find tips online from the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, wildflower.org, and from the Travis County Horticultural extension, aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/travis.


You can also read the latest gardening stories on austin360.com.