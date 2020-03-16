The long-famous line at Franklin Barbecue is going to look a lot different starting Tuesday. The award-winning barbecue restaurant announced today that it would temporarily close its dining room beginning tomorrow and shift exclusively to curbside delivery for to-go orders. Franklin Barbecue is closed on Mondays.

Diners can order barbecue online, and there will even be a sign outside the restaurant with a QR code directing customers to online ordering, and pick up curbside. As always, food will be served from 11 a.m. until sold out. Owner Aaron Franklin says he also plans to have delivery service up and running soon. The recently added taco and coffee trailer at Franklin Barbecue is currently closed, but Franklin said he plans to add pick-up service for both in the next week or two.

Additionally, Franklin says his restaurant will be supporting the Houston-based Southern Smoke Foundation, which is raising money to aide hospitality workers and businesses damaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

