Austin Fashion Week was scheduled to be April 15-19 at the Domain. Instead, it has moved to May 27-31 to give the community eight weeks of social distancing because of coronavirus.

This is not the first time an event a Fashion by Austin event has had to move. Last October, it moved its fall events to November after tremendous fall storms were expected.

The spring event will include a Bosses Brunch for women focusing on entrepreneurship and a Supper Club for men, followed by three days of runway shows.

Find more information at fashionweekaustin.com.