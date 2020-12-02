An Austin yuletide tradition for more than two decades, the Bruce Robison & Kelly Willis Holiday Shindig won’t happen at the Paramount Theatre this year. But even a pandemic can’t keep the Shindig down entirely: The couple announced Wednesday that they’re putting together a virtual version of the event for Dec. 20.

Details are limited as of yet, but Robison posted to Twitter that this year’s guests will be Shakey Graves and Ray Wylie Hubbard, who’ll provide "special performances and stories."

It’ll be a ticketed streaming show, with tickets going on sale Friday, Dec. 4, at 10 a.m. Prices have not yet been announced, but you can sign up to be emailed ticket information at thenextwaltz.com, the website for Robison’s production company.

Speaking of The Next Waltz, the third volume of its annual vinyl compilation series came out last week. It features a cover design by renowned Austin artist Kerry Awn and compiles a batch of songs recorded at The Bunker, Robison’s Lockhart studio. In addition to Robison & Willis, the set includes tracks by Jack Ingram, Flatland Cavalry, Charley Crockett, Robert Ellis and Shinyribs (who mash up Rihanna’s "Bitch Better Have My Money" and the Doobie Brothers’ "Long Train Runnin’" with guest backing vocalist Courtney Santana).

