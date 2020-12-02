Sundance Film Festival on Wednesday announced that it will have a "satellite screen" in Austin for next year’s festival: Austin Film Society’s AFS Cinema.

"Expanding beyond its Utah home, the festival has created a network of partnerships to bring feature films and customized local programming — talks, events, artist meet-ups — to communities across the country," according to a Sundance news release.

Each satellite screen for the festival across the U.S. "will create and host their own events," and most also will screen selections from the main Sundance program, according to the release. The seven-day 2021 festival, Jan. 28-Feb. 3, also will live on a digital platform at festival.sundance.org.

Austin is one of three cities with satellite screens in Texas. Sundance also will partner with Dallas’ Aviation Cinemas at Texas Theatre and with Houston’s Houston Cinema Arts Society at MoonStruck Drive-In and DeLUXE Theater.

Since March, Austin Film Society has kept the physical AFS Cinema closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It has offered a virtual cinema at its website and done some limited events like outdoor screenings.

"This Sundance Film Festival partnership is a wonderful avenue for AFS to further our mission of supporting and championing filmmakers and film culture here in Texas," said Rebecca Campbell, CEO of Austin Film Society, in a statement. "As so many emerging Texas filmmakers have found a home at the Sundance Film Festival over the years, it's exciting that our film community will have the opportunity to host the festival in 2021. We are planning for safe, socially distant screenings of Sundance Film Festival selections, with more details to be announced in the coming weeks."

More details will be available when the festival program is announced later this month. The fest says that plans "will evolve in conjunction with the COVID-19 pandemic health and safety guidelines."

For more info, go to festival.sundance.org.

