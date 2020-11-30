Here are some recommended new titles that are available this week for streaming.

Available on streaming services:

"Mank": With his first feature film since 2014's "Gone Girl," maverick director David Fincher uses a screenplay written by his own late father to bring the backstory behind "Citizen Kane" to life. Gary Oldman gives another award-worthy turn as Herman J. Mankiewicz, the beleaguered writer who was hired by Orson Welles to pen the script for what became one of the most influential movies ever made. Sequestered while convalescing from an injury and surrounded by caretakers and handlers trying to keep him sober and clear-headed to crank out the work in record time, we're taken on a whirlwind journey filled with luminous flashbacks and creative camerawork that frequently references the innovative cinematography of Welles' classic picture. Director of photography and frequent Fincher collaborator Erik Messerschmidt utilizes the digital perks of high dynamic range to create deeply dark ink-jet blacks and shadows that emulate the work of Gregg Toland without touching a frame of actual film (and the addition of fake "cigarette burns" to highlight what would have been reel changes on a 35 mm print is not only an nod to the time period but also a knowing hat tip to fans of "Fight Club"). The supporting cast is strong across the board with Amanda Seyfried earning the highest marks as starlet Marion Davies. Heading into an incredibly bizarre awards season, it is hard to imagine that she won't be a major contender for best supporting actress. And many actors have attempted to impersonate Welles on camera before, but Tom Burke is incredibly convincing and certainly has the voice down. In the end, however, this film belongs to Oldman. He gives great depth and humanity to playing a cantankerous man whose scathing wit made him more enemies than friends. (Netflix, streaming on Dec. 4)

"Uncle Frank": Alan Ball, creator of HBO's "Six Feet Under" and "True Blood," wrote and directed this affecting drama that premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival. Paul Bettany ("The Avengers") stars as the title character, an English professor at NYU in the early ’70s who has left behind his family in South Carolina and is living with his long-term partner, Wally (Peter Macdissi), far away from their disapproval. Frank's niece Beth (Sophia Lillis) has also left home to study at NYU where she discovers the truth about her uncle's life. After Frank's father unexpectedly passes away, Beth, Frank and Wally begin an emotionally charged road trip to return for the funeral where his secret life becomes public fodder. Ball's screenplay is highly personal and often moving, with a healthy amount of cynicism and humor. (Amazon Prime)