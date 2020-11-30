Austin musicians Alex Coke and Elaine Barber have teamed for what they’re calling a "musical Advent calendar," a subscription to a daily offering of music they’ve created together that will be delivered via email Dec. 1-24.

Coke, a world-renowned jazz saxophone and flute player, and Barber, principal harpist for the Austin Symphony Orchestra, are recording jazz and classical compositions as well as holiday carols for the project.

Subscriptions are $25 and can be sent to either the purchaser or as a gift to another email address specified by the buyer. Sign up via Barber’s website, elainebarber.com. Those who subscribe after Dec. 1 will receive an email with links to all pieces shared on the days before they subscribed.

The calendar project arose from a series of early-evening driveway concerts the duo has been presenting for their neighbors since the spring, as a means of continuing to perform during the coronavirus pandemic. The Monday performances are livestreamed via the Mood Indigo Facebook page.