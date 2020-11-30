The restaurant industry received a heaping helping of good news over Thanksgiving weekend, as celebrity chef David Chang, he of Netflix show "Ugly Delicious" and the Momofuku empire, won $1 million on the celebrity version of ABC’s "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire."

Chang was playing for the Houston-based service industry non-profit Southern Smoke Foundation, an organization co-founded by Houston chef Chris Shepherd (Georgia James, One Fifth) that was created to assist service industry employees in need.

Chang, with the help of his celebrity expert and multi-hyphenate creative Alan Yang ("Master of None," "Parks and Recreation"), had secured $500,000 for the non-profit, but the self-admitted lover of gambling was forced to risk it all if he wanted to take home the million dollars.

As host Jimmy Kimmel noted Sunday night before Chang’s big payoff, no celebrity had ever won the top prize in the history of the show.

Chang defied the odds. After being asked the multiple choice question of which U.S. president first had electricity in the White House, Chang, who phoned his friend and ESPN NFL expert Mina Kimes for help, decided to take a stab at it. (See the video below.)

His educated guess (actually Kimes’ educated guess), Benjamin Harrison, proved right, and a shocked Chang accepted the oversize check for Southern Smoke Foundation.

"I’m so honored that Dave chose Southern Smoke as his charity," said Shepherd, who has visited Austin for multiple appearances at Aaron Franklin’s Hot Luck Fest and the Austin Food & Wine Festival. "Now, more than ever, with indoor dining shut down in many parts of the country and temperatures dropping and prohibiting outdoor dining, food and beverage industry employees are desperate. These funds will help so many people."

Southern Smoke has donated almost $6 million dollars since 2015 to restaurant workers in need, and with a giant relief package for independent restaurants currently held up in Congress, Chang says service industry employees are in a dire situation.

"The real issue isn't about me or restaurants but the people who work the restaurants and the fact that they don't have a safety net. Unfortunately, a lot of the assistance is being bogged down by politics. We need to be helping the people in need," Chang told USA Today in an exclusie interview after his win. "If there's no assistance, it's going to get a lot worse. It didn't have to be this way. We could have been shut down and we could have ended this if we had governance in a proper way.

The Austin-based Wine and Food Foundation, which recently held a Nourish the Soul fundraising dinner, has donated $70,000 to Southern Smoke this year, and Rosedale Kitchen & Bar will host a $65 four-course collaborative dinner Sunday, with part of the proceeds going to Southern Smoke. More information at rosedalekb.com.

RELATED

Exclusive: Chef David Chang 'can't believe' he won big for charity on 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire'

Restaurant coalition with Austin members asks Congress to help save industry