Austin’s Trail of Lights opened to the public in Zilker Park on Saturday night, kicking off the holiday season in earnest (and earlier than usual). Due to pandemic safety precautions, organizers opted to make this year’s event a drive-thru experience. While it’s certainly not the holiday carnival with ferris wheel rides, food vendors and Santaland cantinas that draws 400,000 to the park each year, the drive-thru trail still offers a fun and festive family outing.

PHOTOS: 2020 Trail of Lights at Zilker Park

Here are a few things to know before you go:

Plan your arrival and look at the map on your ticket. Tickets to the trail, which run $25-$35 per vehicle for general admission, are sold by entry time. You can get in the queue 30 minutes before your time slot and up to one hour after your entry time. You’ll enter the trail off of Stratford Drive, but the route is not well sign-posted until you get close to the event grounds, so look at the map on your ticket before you head out. Expect to encounter traffic. You can print your ticket out or pull up the mobile version. You’re not going to leave your vehicle, but don’t forget to bring a mask to wear while a trail volunteer scans your ticket.

Take the little people to the bathroom before you leave. It only takes about 20 minutes to drive through the trail, but plan on spending at least an additional 20-30 minutes in the queueing area and tack on extra time for traffic.

BYOB (and snacks). There are no food or drink vendors at this year’s trail so pack up some to-go cups of cocoa and cookies so you can sip and snack while you cruise the lights.

Tune into the trail radio. To keep you occupied while waiting to enter, trail organizers have set up a massive video screen. You can tune into the sound on 88.3 FM. In addition to a welcome message from KXAN’s Jim Spencer, the entertainment montage includes Austin-centric clips like Texas Monthly’s Willie Nelson "On the Road Again" animation and Empress of Soul, Tameca Jones reading the charming picture book "Together We Can." Once you head out on the trail, switch to 87.9 FM for a soundtrack of holiday classics.

Expect to see your favorite trail attractions including Santa. Some of the annual displays, like the Candyland station have been modified for the COVID-era (sorry kids, there are no candy samples this year), but for the most part, the attractions will look familiar, albeit in reverse order. You’ll enter the trail by the HEB book trailer (sorry kids, no free books this year) and the spectacular tunnel of lights that normally welcomes you into the twinkling holiday land is this year’s grand finale. As always, Zilker’s trees sparkle magnificently and you’ll encounter a cast of pop culture characters from Eeyore to Homer Simpson. Displays from Austin EMS and Fire Department with signs out front thanking first responders add poignancy. And while Santa and Mrs. Claus can’t take letters and pose for pictures this year, they will wave merrily from across the field, keeping the socially-distanced spirit of this very strange holiday season alive.

The Trail of Light is open nightly until Christmas Eve and will reopen on December 26 for an additional week of lights. More information is available at austintrailoflights.org.