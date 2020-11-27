Following the lead of small business owners who dubbed the Saturday after Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, artists are encouraging shoppers to peruse their wares on Artists Sunday.

Drop by the Artists Sunday website where you can peruse over 3000 artists and makers by name, city or type of work.

"I think this movement can take us to a place where Artists Sunday becomes a cultural stamp in America just like Black Friday and Cyber Monday," Greg Davis, an Austin-based photographer said about the event. "Artists Sunday is tucked in between the big box Black Friday and Cyber Monday to create a meaningful opportunity on the meaningful day. As a shopper, you can buy something handmade that has purpose – the kind of gift that can fill a home much better than something mass produced in a far-away factory."

Participation in Artists Sunday is free for artists and craftspeople. More information at ArtistsSunday.com.