Austin360 On The Record is a weekly roundup of new, recent and upcoming releases by local and Austin-associated recording artists.

ARCHIVAL RELEASE

Jimmy LaFave, "Highway Angels … Full Moon Rain." When it arrived in 1988, this cassette-only release served as Austin’s formal introduction to LaFave shortly after he’d moved here from his native Oklahoma. Newly remastered for CD and streaming platforms, its 10 songs now serve as a beautifully bittersweet look back at the origins of an artist who went on to have a stellar three-decade career as one of Austin’s foremost singer-songwriters before his death from cancer in 2017 at age 61.

LaFave had recorded two previous albums in Oklahoma around 1980, but "Highway Angels" quickly brought him wider attention even in its limited format, leading to a record deal with Rounder affiliate Bohemia Beat that resulted in the 1992 and 1994 CDs "Austin Skyline" and "Highway Trance." A few of the tape’s songs resurfaced on those discs in newly recorded versions, but there’s a rootsy innocence on these original takes that endears, and endures.

"Minstrel Boy Howling at the Moon," perhaps LaFave’s most vividly poetic song, rises to a higher plane on the wings of Beth Galiger’s adventurous flute playing and Carey Kemper’s tasteful touches of mandolin and fiddle. "One Angel Is You" (retitled "Only One Angel" on "Austin Skyline") was probably LaFave’s first great ballad, and it feels freshly born here, draped in webs of guitar and mandolin strings that surround LaFave’s magnificent high-tenor vocal harmonies.

A handful of road-rambling tunes — "Deep South 61 Delta Highway Blues," "Red Dirt Roads at Night," "Thru the Neon Night," "Rt. 66 One More Time" — play toward the bluesier side of LaFave’s artistry, propelled by guitar and bass contributions from Larry Wilson, Gene Williams, Tito Walsh and engineer Charlie Hollis. Galiger’s flute returns to the spotlight on "The Lone Wolf," a mystical Bob Childers track that’s the lone cover on the record.

Two achingly beautiful love songs, "The Price of Love" and "Is It Still Raining," never resurfaced on future LaFave releases. It’s a testament to the depth of his catalog that songs this good almost were lost to the ages, and it’s heartening to see them rescued and revived here.

Perhaps best of all is the final track, "The Loneliness of America," which turned up in an alternate recording on LaFave’s 2016 release "Trail 5." It flows like a panoramic benediction to close "Highway Angels … Full Moon Rain," LaFave’s words echoing across the decades and still ringing true to the here and now: "Patches of light on a jet-black plain, stars on high and the clouds in between/ Waiting to see what the storm will bring, to the loneliness of America." Release-day album stream 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, via McGonigel’s Mucky Duck YouTube channel. Here’s "The Price of Love":

Twang Twang Twang Shock-A-Boom, "Live at the Cactus, Vol. 2." Following a first volume released in September, this set captures more material from the dynamic acoustic trio’s three-night stand at storied University of Texas campus venue Cactus Cafe in February of this year. Volume One captured band members David Garza, Chris Searles and Jeff Haley revisiting their 1990 cassette release "Me So Twangy" in its entirety. Volume Two includes other songs they played on those nights, along with a couple of numbers from Kelly Willis and Alice Spencer, who appeared as guests at the shows. There’s also a song that Garza improvised on the fly called "Under the Twang Tree." Here’s an interview we did with Garza and Searles a few days before the February shows:

RECENTLY RELEASED

Desure, "Pollen" EP. The second EP from Joshua Desure, who moved to Austin from Los Angeles after a stint as tour manager for country band Midland, features six songs, three of which were previously issued as singles earlier this year. Elements of rock, pop, indie-folk, psychedelia and more commingle on material that at times feels cinematic in its atmosphere and scope. Americana singer-songwriter Nikki Lane contributes harmony vocals to the song "On Me." Here’s the video for the opening track, "Masochist":

COMING SOON

DEC. 4: Ley Line, "We Saw Blue"

DEC. 4: Alex Maas, "Luca" (Innovative Leisure)

DEC. 4: Mark Willenborg, "Cold Beer and Country Music"

DEC. 4: Micah Wagner, "Heroine"

DEC. 11: James Steinle, "Cold German Mornings"

DEC. 19: Buenos Diaz, "Remember" EP

JAN. 8: Various artists, "The Years: A MusicFest Tribute to Cody Canada & The Music of Cross Canadian Ragweed"

FEB. 5: Sun June, "Somewhere" (Run for Cover)

FEB. 12: Cari Hutson, EP

FEB. 19: Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, "Hunter & the Dog Star" (Thirty Tigers)