Nashville musician Sturgill Simpson’s scheduled Dec. 8 taping of "Austin City Limits" has been postponed "due to ongoing concerns related to COVID-19," the program announced Tuesday.

An announcement on the show’s website noted that although the taping won’t happen in time to include Simpson as part of the show’s 46h season, "we hope to reschedule Sturgill’s taping in 2021 for our Season 47."

Simpson has mostly been associated with country since his 2014 breakthrough "Metamodern Sounds in Country Music," but lately he’s branched out into other genres. Last month he released a bluegrass album, "Cuttin' Grass, Vol. 1: The Butcher Shoppe Sessions." And on Tuesday, his 2019 record "Sound & Fury" received a Grammy nomination for best rock album.

It’s the second postponement "Austin City Limits" has announced this month. A taping with Sarah Jarosz scheduled for Nov. 24 was canceled last week, with the program citing "an abundance of caution in light of concerns about COVID" after two production crew members tested positive for the virus.

"Austin City Limits" resumed tapings at ACL Live in September after holding off on taping new episodes from March to August. Rufus Wainwright, the Mavericks, Jackie Venson and Ray Wylie Hubbard taped the show without a studio audience in September and October. Two more tapings in early November, with Ruthie Foster and the War and Treaty, had a limited audience of a few dozen "Austin City Limits" donors in the mezzanine and balcony.