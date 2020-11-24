Austin band Black Pumas received three nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards, including two in major categories, leading a handful of nominees who are from Austin or have significant local connections.

Black Pumas — led by singer Eric Burton and guitarist Adrian Quesada — is up for record of the year for its single "Colors" and album of the year for the deluxe edition of its self-titled 2019 debut. "Colors" also is nominated for best American roots performance.

It’s the second year in a row that Black Pumas has been nominated in a major Grammy category. The band lost the best new artist award last year to Billie Eilish when she swept all major categories.

Quesada said Tuesday that the news of the nominations was "unreal. The last time felt like we made a bleep on the radar that we arrived, but this time feels like we’re making noise and leaving our mark."

Burton added: "From being raised by an uncle who’d sell his paintings just to attend the ceremony in the early ’80s, to busking on the Santa Monica pier, to meeting a forever music community in Austin, to bringing it full circle again with some nominations in major categories has been an outstanding validator, to say the least."

Austin singer Ruthie Foster received the fourth Grammy nomination of her career, this one in the best contemporary blues album category, for "Live at the Paramount," which was recorded with her big-band ensemble at Austin’s historic Paramount Theatre.

Leading a group of nominees with Austin-area connections is Wimberley-raised Sarah Jarosz, whose "World on the Ground" is up for best Americana album. A single from that record, "Hometown," is nominated for best American roots song.

Others with local ties include former Austin banjo ace Danny Barnes, nominated in the best bluegrass album category for "Man on Fire"; and Renee Zellweger, in the traditional pop vocal album category for "Judy," drawn from the 2019 Judy Garland biographical film that earned Zellweger a best actress Oscar earlier this year.

Other notable Texas nominees include Houston hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion, who’s nominated for best new artist. Her collaboration with Beyoncé, "Savage," is up for record of the year, best rap performance and best rap song. And Texas rock greats ZZ Top are nominated for best music film for "That Little Ol’ Band From Texas."

The Dixie Chicks’ "Gaslighter" somewhat surprisingly received no nominations. The Texas trio’s last album, 2006’s "Taking the Long Way," brought in five Grammys, including three in major categories. Producer Jack Antonoff is up for producer of the yrear for an assemblage of work that includes "Gaslighter."

Black Pumas face stiff competition in the major categories. Other record of the year nominees are Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Dua Lipa, the Stallion/Beyoncé collaboration, Doja Cat and DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch. The other contenders for album of the year are Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Post Malone, HAIM, Dua Lipa, Jacob Collier and Jhené Aiko.

The awards will be presented in a ceremony televised by CBS on Jan. 31. Check out the full list of nominees on the Grammy website.