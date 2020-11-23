Since March, the overarching narrative about Austin music venues has been their struggle to survive in the face of a pandemic. As we were frequently reminded, venues were among the first businesses to close and will be among the last to reopen. But that’s an oversimplified assessment of the situation.

All music venues in Austin did close shortly after the coronavirus moved front-and-center in mid-March. A handful have shuttered permanently since then, including Barracuda and Dozen Street, as have a few notable restaurants that regularly featured music (among them Threadgill’s and Shady Grove).

The rest have taken a variety of approaches in uncertain months. Some have remained closed the entire time; others have at least partially reopened, with many obtaining restaurant licenses to allow operation under state rules. Some are presenting shows only in outdoor spaces; others are doing shows indoors with limited audience capacities.

Here’s a rundown of where things stand at dozens of prominent local venues as of late last week. Details may change at any time, particularly in light of Austin-Travis County health officials moving the region to Stage 4 restrictions last week, after several months at Stage 3. Under the Stage 4, high-risk individuals are asked to stay home, and the city recommends that others avoid social gatherings, any gatherings greater than 10 people and nonessential travel.

Check venue websites for changes and for specific details about mask requirements and other safety policies.

Venues that are still temporarily closed for live music: ABGB (restaurant open for takeout and patio dining), Cactus Cafe, Carousel Lounge, Cheer Up Charlies, Continental Club, Continental Gallery, C-Boy’s Heart & Soul, Elephant Room, El Mercado Backstage (restaurant open), Emo’s, Erwin Center, Flamingo Cantina, Hotel Vegas (open for takeout and patio dining with DJ music), Mohawk, Parish, Saxon Pub, Scoot Inn, Spider House Ballroom, Stay Gold.

ACL Live/3Ten/Trace: Occasional limited-capacity shows, including Band of Heathens on Nov. 29 and Jack Ingram on Dec. 11. The theater’s street-level club venue 3Ten is closed, but outdoor shows are being booked on the patio of Trace, a restaurant at the adjoining W Hotel. The "Austin City Limits" TV show has livestreamed and taped several episodes this fall in the theater space without an audience, but a Nov. 24 taping with Sarah Jarosz was canceled over COVID-19 concerns, including positive tests from two production crew members. A Dec. 8 taping with Sturgill Simpson may or may not proceed as planned.

Antone’s: Occasional limited-capacity shows, including BJ Barham of American Aquarium on Dec. 2 and Mike Cooley of Drive-By Truckers on Dec. 4-5.

Bass Concert Hall: Closed, but recently launched a Texas Mixtape series of outdoor shows on the Bass Concert Hall Plaza.

Broken Spoke: Live music five nights a week, with early shows in the restaurant up front and late shows in the dance hall in back.

Come and Take It Live: Several shows booked for late November and early December, including Miss Metal Empire’s Brutal B-Day Bash on Nov. 28 and an evening of tribute bands on Dec. 5.

Empire: Occasional events at limited capacity in its outdoor Garage space, including Alesia Lani with Vapor Caves on Nov. 27 and Deadeye on Dec. 11.

Far Out Lounge & Stage: Live music on its outdoor stage most nights, including a Beatles Brunch with the Eggmen on Nov. 29 and Beat Root Revival with Harvest Thieves on Dec. 2.

Guero’s: Regular music events in its outdoor beer garden, including Sun Radio’s "Texas Radio Live" series with Oscar Ornelas on Nov. 25, Jon Blondell on Nov. 27 and Nick Diaz on Nov. 28.

H-E-B Center: Closed, but the Cedar Park venue has been presenting Tailgate Series concerts in its parking lot (including For King & Country’s holiday show on Dec. 6).

Hole in the Wall: Recently reopened, with shows primarily on its outdoor patio.

Little Longhorn Saloon: Closed, but doing livestream shows from its stage, including a "30 Days of Giving" series that runs through Dec. 23 with acts including Jason Roberts, Fingerpistol and Wrenfro.

Long Center: Closed, but has been presenting Long Live Music outdoor concerts on its lawn (concluding with St. Paul & the Broken Bones on Dec. 3).

Lucy’s Fried Chicken: The restaurant’s South Congress location had been doing weekend shows on its outdoor patio but canceled the remaining dates last week when local health officials recommended returning to Stage 4 restrictions.

Mala Vida: Occasional shows on its outdoor stage, including Kevin Ortiz Y Los Dos de Tamaulipas on Nov. 28.

Nutty Brown Amphitheatre: Has been doing limited-capacity shows on its outdoor stage for several months. No more music is booked this year, but comedian Bill Burr is scheduled for Dec. 4-5.

One World Theatre: Mostly closed for music events, but its calendar shows a holiday concert with Beto & the Fairlanes on Dec. 13.

Paramount Theatre: Occasional events at 25 percent capacity, mostly comedians and movie screenings. One upcoming concert is on its calendar: Michael Martin Murphey’s Cowboy Christmas on Dec. 14.

Radio Coffee & Beer: Recently resumed its Monday Bluegrass Night on its outdoor stage. Other limited-capacity shows coming next month with Honey Made (Dec. 3) and Lord Friday (Dec. 10).

Sagebrush: Live music seven nights a week, a mix of indoor and outdoor shows, including Mike Flanigin & Sue Foley’s Texas Blues Party on Nov. 29 and Santiago Jimenez Jr. on Dec. 4.

Sahara Lounge: Reopened in October with live music indoors four nights a week, including Zoumountchi on Nov. 28 and Danny B. Harvey on Dec. 2.

Sam’s Town Point: Live music seven nights a week, a mix of indoor and outdoor shows, including Ramsay Midwood and Jonathan Tyler on Nov. 28 inside and Steel Monday with Marty Muse on Nov. 30 outside.

Stubb’s: Has been doing limited-capacity shows in its outdoor space, but nothing currently on its calendar for the rest of 2020.

White Horse: Reopened in October and featuring live music indoors seven nights a week, including Jake Penrod on Nov. 28 and Tomar & the FCs on Dec. 4.