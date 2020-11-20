Austin360 On The Record is a weekly roundup of new, recent and upcoming releases by local and Austin-associated recording artists. Typically we include only full-length albums and EPs, but because many artists have been releasing individual songs during the pandemic, we’re also occasionally presenting a "Singles Spotlight" overview of selected recent singles.

Black Pumas, "I’m Ready." Available only on a recently issued deluxe edition of the band’s acclaimed 2019 debut album, the funky groove of "I’m Ready" is set to a new video that premiered earlier this month. The time-lapse video, by Don Ray, shows artist Aaron Darling painting a colorful Black Pumas mural on the side of Native Hostel in East Austin. The band premiered the track Nov. 11 in an appearance on CBS’ "The Late Late Show with James Corden."

Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, "My Power." Used to be that the local connection with this band, founded in Dallas in the 1980s, was that several New Bohemians currently lived in the Austin area. But now Brickell does, too, having set up part-time residence in Wimberley. A new album is due in February; this rhythmic pop track is the first single, with a psych-tinged video created by Willie Nelson’s youngest son, Micah Nelson.

Nakia, "Private Hell" and "It’s Never Too Late." Soulful singer and local music-community activist Nakia Reynoso contrasts darkness and light on these two tracks released within a week of each other in late October and early November. A haunting video accompanies "Private Hell," which was written by Stuart Douglas. Nakia wrote "It’s Never Too Late" with Charlie Cotton, the 8-year-old son of one of his friends.

Alex Maas "The City." A founding member of longtime Austin psych-rock kingpins the Black Angels, Maas is issuing his first-ever solo album, "Luca," next month. "The City" offers an early look at what’s to come, with Maas pursuing a much quieter and more intimate sound that forgoes feedback squalls in favor of a tighter focus on his lyrics and high tenor vocals.

Mayani, "So Lonely." The auspicious debut single and sharply stylistic video from singer Mayani, who turned 18 last month, is a sultry pop tune written with Ryan Lee and produced by AJ Vallejo of veteran Austin rock band Vallejo.

Jeff Plankenhorn, "Bird Out on 9th." A co-write between the adventurous pandemic-era livestreamer and Austin pals Gabriel Rhodes and Michael Fracasso, this evocative track was on an EP Plankenhorn released late last year, but it got a significant boost from an animated video created recently by local artist and musician Seela.

Belle Sounds, "Now You See Me." Speaking of Seela: An accomplished singer-songwriter in her own right, she’s used the pandemic to become prolific in making animated videos. She collaborated with Belle Sounds leader Noelle Hampton on a captivating video for this buoyant pop tune that’s the latest in a series of singles the band has released throughout the year.

Emily Shirley, "Eyes in the Dark." A member of Belle Sounds, Shirley has been increasingly active as a solo artist the past couple of years. "Eyes in the Dark" may be the best track she’s released to date, with a memorable melody weaving in and out of western-noir-styled guitar riffs.

D-Soul Davis, "Heal This Land." Davis’ rich, soulful vocals infuse this gospel-styled, almost hymn-like melody with warmth and hope, even as his message is juxtaposed against clips from news reports detailing "the pain and torment we as Americans see," as Davis puts it in the text description for the song’s compelling video.

Cari Hutson, "Blame." Like Davis, Hutson – who fronts the local band Good Company – gets sociopolitical on this groove-heavy song supplemented with a video featuring images from current news events. Hutson says she wrote the song with her husband, Hunter St. Marie, after a conversation "about the state of the world and how we felt as parents ourselves, knowing what our daughter’s going to be growing up in, and Hunter kind of mumbled something to himself about ‘blame, blame, blame’ — as in our country's leaders constantly pushing blame and never owning up to any wrongdoing." It will appear on an EP Hutson is releasing in early 2021.

Roxi Copland, "Daddy Don’t Do Politics." This one’s also in the sociopolitical vein, though Copland takes a more humorous approach on this banjo-driven tune that revolves around her sassy vocal delivery.

Hickoids, "The New Fangled Maple Leaf Rag." Speaking of more humorous approaches: The notorious cowpunkers stake out their own anti-nationalist turf on an eight-minute opus they call "a tribute to the rock & roll of Canada – an unlikely mash-up of Rush, Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Triumph, Vancouver’s Subhumans and D.O.A., in a half-baked bid to get Canadian work visas and become upper Saskatchewan’s lowest-paid cover band should the U.S. election go sideways." That’s the Hickoids we know and love, all right.

Hilary York, "Over The Line." An early release from an album due out in 2021, this engagingly melodic, minor-key rock & roll track finds York – a fixture at C-Boy’s Heart & Soul both onstage and behind the bar in non-pandemic times – working with Greyhounds principals Andrew Trube and Anthony Ferrell.

Sasha K.A, "Iris." Best-known for fronting indie-folk outfit American Dreamer, singer-songwriter Sasha Klare-Ayvazian got help from fellow locals Micah Motenko (mandolin, vocals) and Dana Wygmans (vocals) on this hypnotic acoustic track. Sasha did most of the instrumental work himself, playing guitar, banjo, bass, synth, glockenspiel, drums and percussion.

Elijah Ford, "The Line." Written with Jake Blanton, who also produced the track, "The Line" is an instantly catchy slice of guitar-based indie-rock that serves as a precursor to two albums Ford plans to release in 2021.

Welsh Avenue, "The Echo." This new tune from the self-described "pop/alt-electro piano project" of songwriter Mark Delillo "‘is a song about the waiting period between seedtime and harvest," Delillo says in press materials accompanying the single. "It’s about learning to be patient. 2020 was a huge pause button on many people’s dreams and lives, and I want people to feel encouraged."

Maneikis, "Concussion." A member of hip-hop trio Black Sheep Optimists, Greg Maneikis issued this industrial-rap-styled track with a video that’s described in accompanying press materials as "a dark satire focusing its controversial black light on the nefarity of the creative industry and the toxic stereotypes lurking in entertainment."

Jefferson Brown, "Anna Magnani." An intriguing pandemic offshoot has been a series of collaborative singles between Brown and Keith Langford, who constitute the rhythm section of popular local band Shinyribs. They go after a very different vibe on this heart-wrenchingly moody number named for a prominent 20th-century Italian actress and featuring spacey pedal steel swells from Marty Muse of Robert Earl Keen’s band.

Anna Magnani by Jefferson Brown

Buenos Diaz, "Dream." The latest from Nick Diaz is a sweet groove of stylish pop with a hopeful vision of romantic love: "When she kisses me, everything’s right/ I’m walking through the alley with the sun shining down on me." Another single, "Beautiful," is due out shortly; both songs precede the Dec. 19 release of an EP titled "Remember."

Dream by Buenos Diaz

Jason & Brit, "Hands So Clean." Singer Brit Woods and multi-instrumentalist Jason Garcia teamed up on a pop song that Garcia says initially was about "two people prevented from a love affair by the rules of distancing during a pandemic, This summer’s events and unrest inspired some of the lyrics to take on a call to action." (Garcia also works in the advertising department of Gannett, the parent company of the Austin American-Statesman.)

Hands so Clean by Jason & Brit