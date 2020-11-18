Max Baca, leader of Grammy-winning San Antonio conjunto band Los Texmaniacs, has been in the hosptial for several days after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a social media post from the band.

"We would like to ask everyone to say a prayer for Max Baca," states a weekend post to Facebook. "He is in the hospital fighting COVID-19. All your prayers and good vibes for our fearless leader."

Baca’s friend Hector Saldaña, Texas Music Collection curator for the Wittliff Collections at Texas State University in San Marcos, spoke to Baca by phone on Tuesday. Saldaña wrote in a social media post Tuesday afternoon that Baca was "in good spirits despite being very weak and struggling to breathe, at times gasping. ’I’m fighting for my life,’ said Baca, who expressed his appreciation for all the well-wishes and prayers."

A subsequent post from Saldaña on Wednesday afternoon noted that Baca "texted earlier today that he's ’feeling a little better’ but will be hospitalized for several more days."

Los Texmaniacs formed in San Antonio in 1997 and performs frequently in Austin. Originally from Albuquerque, Baca came to San Antonio to play with Tex-Mex accordion legend Flaco Jimenez and eventually formed Los Texmaniacs, whose current lineup includes Max’s nephew Josh Baca on accordion.

The band’s 2009 album "Borders y Bailes," on the prestigious Smithsonian Folkways label, won a Grammy for Best Tejano Album. Its 2018 release "Cruzando Borders" got a Grammy nomination for Best Regional Mexican Music Album.