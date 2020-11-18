"Austin City Limits" has canceled a Nov. 24 taping with Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Sarah Jarosz, citing concerns about rising COVID-19 statistics and recent positive tests by two members of its production crew.

"After careful consideration of our limited resources during this holiday week, and an abundance of caution in light of concerns about COVID, we have made this decision in the best interests of the artist, crew, staff and guests," reads a statement posted Wednesday morning to the program’s website.

A representative for the show confirmed via email that "two production crew staff have tested positive." That, along with recent increases in COVID-19 cases both locally and nationally, prompted the cancellation. The show’s website statement also noted that it is "working to reschedule this taping for our next season."

RELATED: ’A really critical time’: Texas sets new coronavirus case record

One more "Austin City Limits" taping is currently scheduled for this year, with Nashville country-bluegrass musicians Sturgill Simpson on Dec. 8. Show organizers noted that they "will continue to monitor the key indicators and the guidance from the City of Austin as we determine our plans" for the Simpson taping.

"Austin City Limits" resumed tapings at ACL Live in September after holding off on taping new episodes from March to August. Rufus Wainwright, the Mavericks, Jackie Venson and Ray Wylie Hubbard taped the show without a studio audience in September and October. Two more tapings in early November, with Ruthie Foster and the War and Treaty, had a limited audience of a few dozen "Austin City Limits" donors in the mezzanine and balcony.

Earlier this year, Jarosz released her fifth album, "World on the Ground." Its songs largely focus on her childhood years in Wimberley. Jarosz released her first album while still in high school there, then moved to the Northeast for college and to continue her career. When the pandemic hit in March, Jarosz relocated from New York to Nashville.