Via 313 has shown considerable caution during the coronavirus pandemic, closing its dining rooms, while offering contactless takeout service that has kept Austinites full of thick, cheesy Detroit-style pizza.

The restaurant, which recently announced a new partnership that will see the brand expand in Central Texas an beyond, today started outdoor service at all five of its locations. All three restaurants, including the one at Oak Hill, which before today never had patio seating, and both trailers are serving patrons outdoors. The restaurant founded by brothers Zane and Brandon Hunt announced its safety procedures on its Instagram. Those policies include temperature checks for employees, hand sanitizing stations for employees and customers, voluntary contract tracing, digital menus and more.

