This holiday season, Austin Chamber Music Center has a gift: a free, streaming concert featuring the music of "A Charlie Brown Christmas."

Normally, there would be a live show of Vince Guaraldi’s timeless tunes. During this pandemic holiday season, though, the chamber music center is offering two free performances online: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 and 4 p.m. Dec. 13.

The concert will feature pianist Michelle Schumann, bassist Utah Hamrick and drummer Scott Laningham, with vocalist Michelle Haché and trumpet player Ephraim Owens. According to a news release, the program will be recorded in the Draylen Mason Music Studio at KMFA Classical 89.5’s new home in East Austin. When you register for the concert, you get access to both show times.

Go to austinchambermusic.org for more information on how to register.

