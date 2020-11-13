Formerly the frontman for Texas bands Blue Healer and Sons of Fathers, David Beck turned his attention toward Tejano music after watching an archival Selena performance at a 2017 house party. The upright bassist teamed with accordionist David Herrera, keyboardist Peter Huysman, drummer Dees Stribling and guitarist Tony Browne (since replaced by John Saucedo), and David Beck’s Tejano Weekend was born.

A new album is due in the spring, to follow the group’s 2019 release "David Beck’s Tejano Weekend Vol. 1." In the meantime, they’ve recorded a version of "Live Forever" by Billy Joe Shaver, the legendary Texas outlaw songwriter who died Oct. 28 at age 81. We’re premiering it today on Austin360.

Beck, who says he’s played "Live Forever" with other bands for many years, calls it "a country song with almost Buddhist like qualities. Only Billy Joe could conjure such a deep piece of art and have people shuffle across an old barroom floor to it."

Beck was 19 when he first met Shaver at a gig in San Antonio. He remembers walking into the dressing room "and there was Billy Joe, all leather and Texas and dusty, and his bright eyes looked out from a beat-up hat and met mine. He asked me how I was and how long I’d been playing. He proceeded to tell me stories and share advice in a ’Sam Elliot at the bar’ kind of way for a good 45 minutes.

"He made some long metaphor about how life was like a watermelon and you’ve got to get to the juice to stay alive. It was colorful and deep and good-hearted. He didn’t have to share, he didn’t have to inspire and converse with a snot-nosed kid, but he did."