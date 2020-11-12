Wimberley-raised singer-songwriter Sarah Jarosz and Kentucky-born country-bluegrass artist Sturgill Simpson have been added to this fall’s "Austin City Limits" taping schedule for November and December, the program announced Thursday.

Jarosz, a three-time Grammy winner who recently moved to Nashville after many years in New York City, will tape the show on Nov. 24. This will be her third "Austin City Limits" appearance. Jarosz, 29, released her fifth album, "World on the Ground," in June on Rounder Records. Much of the new record is about her Central Texas upbringing.

Jarosz first played "Austin City Limits" in 2010 and returned in 2013. In a telephone interview last week, she said that performing on the program "is as good as it gets, truthfully. I've had more people come up to me at shows over the last decade saying that it was because of ’Austin City Limits’ that they found out about me than any other thing I've done." We’ll have more from our interview with Jarosz in next week’s American-Statesman.

Simpson, who also lives in Nashville, is making his second appearance on the show. The first was in 2015, on the heels of his breakthrough album "Metamodern Sounds in Country Music." Simpson won a Grammy for 2016’s "A Sailor’s Guide to Earth" and last month released a bluegrass record titled "Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1: The Butcher Shoppe Sessions."

"Austin City Limits" is continuing to tape episodes this fall without its usual full audience at ACL Live because of the coronavirus pandemic. A limited number of "Friends of ACL" benefactors were invited to sit in the mezzanine and balcony earlier this month for tapings with Ruthie Foster and the War and Treaty.

"Austin City Limits" has not yet announced whether the Jarosz and Simpson tapings will be livestreamed; look for updates about that in the near future on the program’s website. The episodes will air on PBS in 2021.

Local artist Jackie Venson’s "Austin City Limits" debut, which was taped Oct. 1, will premiere this weekend on PBS stations nationwide, paired with an archival performance featuring Mavis Staples and Bonnie Raitt. PBS Austin will air it at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14. Here’s a behind-the-scenes clip from Venson’s taping:

