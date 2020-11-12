Thanksgiving might get a little tricky this year. Family kitchens are going to be a little less crowded, and some feasts will be enjoyed al fresco. If you’re looking for an alternative to your traditional home-cooked meal, many restaurants are serving elaborate Thanksgiving takeout meals, some of which are fully cooked and others that you can finish at home.

Below is a list of some options around town this season, but with many restaurant struggling financially during the pandemic, you can bet there are many, many more than usual offering takeout this year (and some area hotels have dining options, too). Call or check websites for ordering deadlines and pickup times.

Aba. 1011 S. Congress Ave. 737-273-0199, abarestaurants.com/austin. The newest Mediterranean restaurant to open in Austin is serving meals with a Thanksgiving twist that include chicken and beef tenderloin kebabs; pumpkin hummus; green beans with almonds and mushroom aioli; and more.

Andiamo. 2521 Rutland Drive, No. 325. 512-719-3377, andiamoitaliano.com. The Italian restaurant is serving a fall-inspired meal that includes pumpkin ravioli, butternut squash soup, roasted asparagus and potatoes. Dishes are served a la carte or family style, with meals for two priced at $55.

Comedor and Assembly Kitchen. assemblykitchen.com. The modern Mexican restaurant has teamed with meal kit delivery service Assembly Kitchen for kits that serves up to 12 people and can be customized with the addition of wine and dessert offerings. The ready-to-cook, fully prepped meal of adobo-cured roasted and glazed turkey includes sides like chintestle-roasted carrots and braised brassica greens. The meals include tortillas, salsas and sauces. There is also a vegan option. A meal for two costs $300; a meal for four to six costs $450; and a large meal for seven to 12 people costs $750.

Contigo Catering + Dispatch. 512-790-3256, contigodispatch.com. Thanksgiving options for eight people available for pre-order pickup or delivery include a prix fixe assortment of sides (baked brie, green beans, roasted sweet potatoes and more) for $180, turkey dinners with sides and rolls for $225, pumpkin pie for $25 and more.

Dai Due. 2406 Manor Road. 512-524-0688, daidue.com. The butcher shop and restaurant is selling brined organic turkeys (you do the cooking) for $9 per pound, along with smoked ham ($18 per pound); turducken sausage ($14 per pound); brined quail ($6 each); family sides that include mashed potatoes, braised collard greens, wild game dirty rice; and much more. Call to place order.

Emmer & Rye and Hestia. 512-366-5530, emmerandrye.com. Chefs Kevin Fink and Tavel Bristol-Joseph’s restaurants are serving meals for two ($150) and four ($250) that include main course choices like glazed ham and smoked lion’s mane mushroom; sides like sourdough stuffing with carrots, turnips and cabbage, and smoked green beans with crispy leeks; and apple cake-swirled ginger ice cream and spice pumpkin cake with salted cream for dessert. Call or go to the website to order.

Fresa’s. 1073 South First St. 512-915-0362, fresaschicken.com. Chef Rene Ortiz’s restaurant is serving a roasted turkey meal for eight to 10 people for $285 and for four to six people for $185. In addition to the whole roasted bird, meals come with choices of family-style sides that include herbed green beans, chorizo stuffing, sweet potato mash and more. Side dishes can also be ordered a la carte. Pastry chef Laura Sawicki’s offerings include apple and caramel pumpkin pies ($30 each) and Mexican vanilla ice cream for $10 per pint.

Huckleberry. 2340 Braker Lane. 512-900-5818, shophh.co. The Gulf seafood truck takes to land with a to-go menu that includes a post oak-smoked turkey that serves four to six ($60); family-style sides like chorizo stuffing and pimento cheese mashed potatoes for $20; and more.

Intero. 2612 E. Cesar Chavez St. 512-599-4052, interorestaurant.com. The Italian restaurant is taking pre-orders for pickup of proteins and sides that serve four to six people. Options include pork loin roast ($60), smoked turkey roulade ($60), roasted pumpkin salad with walnuts and apples ($20), an assortment of housemade chocolates ($40) and more.

Launderette. 2115 Holly St. 512-382-1599, launderetteaustin.com. Bone-in turkey breast meal (serves four to six) includes sides like herbed sourdough stuffing, ginger cranberry sauce and honey butter rolls and costs $150. Beef tenderloin version costs $180. A la carte family-style sides for $20 include pumpkin spice delicata squash, roasted Brussels sprouts and kale salad.

LeRoy & Lewis. 121 Pickle Road. 512-945-9882, leroyandlewis.com. One of the city’s best barbecue operations is selling advanced orders of smoked meats like wagyu brisket and Thanksgiving sausage by the pound; whole turkeys from $125-$175; and an assortment of sides by the pound, including mashed potatoes and giblet gravy, honey bourbon whipped sweet potatoes and sweet corn pudding. Both cheddar cheesecake with Ritz Cracker crust and apple butter smoked pumpkin cheesecake are available by the pie ($40) or slice ($8).

Micklethwait Craft Meats. 1309 Rosewood Ave. 512-791-5961, craftmeatsaustin.com.Another one of the city’s best barbecue operations is selling meals that feed eight to 10 people and include a whole turkey and choice of two sides, such as green bean casserole, jalapeño cheese grits and lemon poppy slaw, for $105. The brisket version of the family meal serves nine to 12 and costs $160. Green bean casserole, stuffing and pies (pecan and pumpkin) are also available for a la carte ordering. Email catering@craftmeatsaustin.com or visit the website to order.

Olamaie. 1610 San Antonio St. 512-474-2796, olamaieaustin.com. One of the city’s best restaurants is serving an "Everything But the Turkey" package for $150 that serves six. The meal includes green bean casserole, broccoli cheese casserole, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes and biscuits. Pastries, spreads and more can be added a la carte.

Peacock at the Proper. 600 W. Second St. 512-628-1410, properhotel.com/austin. The Mediterranean restaurant at the Proper hotel is serving to-go meals that come with a large brined and roasted turkey for $145 or turkey breast to serve three or four for $60, along with a la carte family-style sides serving four to six people that include cornbread stuffing, sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes and more. Desserts include baklava and sticky toffee date pudding.

Swedish Hill. 1120 W. Sixth St. 512-472-1347, swedishhillaustin.com. Serving a large brined and roasted turkey for $145, rotisserie turkey breast (serves three or four) for $60 and an assortment of family sides that serve four to six people, including sourdough stuffing with pine nuts and fennel ($19), cornbread stuffing ($19), green bean casserole ($20) and more. The bakery is also selling Dutch apple, pumpkin, banana cream and pecan pies for $35.

TLV. 512-608-4041, tlv-austin.com. The Israeli restaurant is selling mal kits for two ($100) and four ($175) that include kabocha squash hummus, smoked green beans with tahini ranch, grilled Brussels sprouts, turkey shawarma and more. Call or visit the website to order.