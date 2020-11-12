Four Vermont voters were ready to put the "pot" in POTUS, and there’s probably a lot of Austinites who would agree with them.

That’s right: According to the election results website for the state of Vermont, four people wrote-in Willie Nelson’s name for president this year. President-elect Joe Biden actually won the electoral votes for the state that gave us Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, probably to no one’s surprise.

Willie’s write-in votes were joined by ballots cast for other non-politicians like Oprah Winfrey, Mike Rowe, Tom Brady, Cornell (sic) West, Tyra Banks, "Jenifer" Lopez, Kid Rock, Chuck Norris, Joe Pesci, Ozzy Osbourne, Kiefer Sutherland, Tea Leoni, Betty White, Keanu Reeves, Alice Cooper, Dan Rather, Melissa McCarthy, Tony Danza, Santa Claus and several more (sometimes curiously misspelled) names.

The availability of the write-in vote data was brought to Twitter’s attention Monday by Boston.com staff member Nik DeCosta-Klipa.

But yeah, "Willie Nelson for president" is not a new idea, as any Texan can tell you. The country icon, who recently released a cover of "Under Pressure" with Karen O, even sells merch with the slogan. This also is not the first year he’s gotten write-in votes. He’s even told Rolling Stone that he came close to running for office a couple times.

[h/t AV Club]

MORE FROM AUSTIN360

Q&A: Alamo Drafthouse’s Tim League on his pandemic passion project

McConaughey’s ‘Greenlights’ on pace to become BookPeople’s No. 1 seller this year

8 Texas art exhibitions worth a fall trip