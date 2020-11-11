The coronavirus pandemic wears on, but so do music events in Austin, whether livestreamed or with limited-attendance in-person events. Here’s a look at a few that were recently launched or announced.

– Long Live Music at the Long Center Lawn. Co-presented with Luck Reunion, this in-person series began Sunday with Americana singer-songwriters Hayes Carll and John Moreland sharing a bill, and continues with a Thursday show featuring Louisiana acts Tank & the Bangas and Big Freedia. A socially-distanced square that can accommodate up to four guests costs $300 ($500 VIP). Guests must arrive between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. concert. More details regarding food & beverages and health & wellness protocols are at the Long Center website. Two more shows in the series will follow, at 2 p.m. on Nov. 22 and 7 p.m. on Dec. 3; artists for those concerts have not yet been announced.

– Reach Out & Step Up. The annual gala from Patrice Pike’s nonprofit Step Onward Foundation goes virtual this year. It’ll stream at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, with performances by Pike & Sutton, Shinyribs, Carolyn Wonderland, Vintage Trouble and Monte Montgomery. Tickets, $25, ar available at the Step Onward website.

– Lone Star Sessions Live at 3Ten. A livestream production that spotlights up-and-coming local musicians, this three-show series partly benefits the longstanding musicians’ health care fund Sweet Relief. It kicks off Nov. 19 with Walker Lukens, followed by Jackie Venson on Dec. 17 and David Ramirez on Jan. 21. All shows are at 7 p.m., with streaming feeds carried on the Facebook pages of 3Ten, ACL Live and Sweet Relief.

– Lucy’ Fried Chicken South. Well-known for its lively unofficial South by Southwest outdoor parties in a courtyard immediately adjacent to the restaurant, Lucy’s on South Congress began a series of 5 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday shows last weekend with performances by Miles Zuniga and Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham. This weekend features Beaver Nelson on Friday and Dustin Welch on Saturday; followed by the trio of Sarah Sharp, Harmoni Kelley & Oliver Steck on Nov. 20 and Ephraim Owens on Nov. 21. Darden Smith performs on Nov. 27. Admission is free with dinner or drink orders. More details, per a press announcement: "All shows are table seated only, with no standing under the patio tent. Masks must be worn at all times when not seated. Only one party per table."