In September, organizers of the South by Southwest Festival and Conference announced plans for a 2021 event with extensive online programming, while leaving open the possibility of some in-person activities.

On Tuesday, registration for SXSW Online opened with a limited number of passes offered at the starting rate of $149. According to the festival’s website, the March rate for festival passes will be $399.

SXSW Online is scheduled for March 16-20. Festival organizers say programming for those five days will include keynotes, conference sessions, music festival showcases, film festival screenings and more. Unlike past years, when separate festival badges were available for each conference, organizers are offering one pass that will cover all online festival activities.