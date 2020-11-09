Matthew McConaughey has an Oscar and carries the title of the Minister of Culture at the University of Texas. He can now add best-selling author to his resume, and by year’s end he may don the crown as the king of annual sales at Austin’s BookPeople.

The actor’s recent memoir, "Greenlights," has sold almost three thousand copies at BookPeople in its first three weeks of release, according to store general manager Charley Rejsek. That’s not only a lot for this year. It’s historically significant.

Rejsek notes that the sales from the book that blends wild anecdotes, journal entries and spiritual showing and telling, make the book one of the fastest-selling ever sold by a Texas author at the independent book store. (We recently spoke with McConaughey about his book, fatherhood, the soul of Austin and more.)

The book, both vulnerable and boastful in a way seemingly unique to the "True Detective" star and recent ad man, has gotten some help from events. BookPeople held an event for 1,000 that sold out, and the store is the book-selling partner of the Texas Book Festival, with whom McConaughey did a virtual event last week. But Rejsek said that local interest has been huge, with many area organizations buying copies in bulk.

"It really is a special book in it’s sales for BookPeople — it’s what we needed, when we needed it, and we are so happy to be his hometown bookstore," Rejsek said. .

Rejsek noted there were few books in recent memory that flew off BookPeople’s shelves as fast as "Greenlights," name-checking the "Harry Potter" series and Michele Obama’s "Becoming." McConaughey will likely get a challenge from another Obama soon, as former U.S. President Barack Obama’s latest, "A Promised Nation," is due out November 17, though that book will be available in a limited quantity, and with its much physical size, will take up a lot of shelf space.

BookPeople, which lost about 300 planned events and had to close its doors for months in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, is open for limited-capacity in-store shopping and curbside pickup from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

