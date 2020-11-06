Austin360 On The Record is a weekly roundup of new, recent and upcoming releases by local and Austin-associated recording artists.

RECENTLY RELEASED

Vallejo, "Amigos Amigos." Initially scheduled for release in March but held back when the coronavirus pandemic hit, this 12-song set features collaborations with a fascinating variety of the veteran Austin band’s fellow Texas artists. Ten years in the making, "Amigos Amigos" ultimately was designed for the band to "simply have fun making music with their friends," they note in press materials accompanying the release. Highlights include the danceable Latin rhythms of "On Fire" with Grupo Fantasma; the dramatic rocker "Widow’s Kiss (The Ghost of Lobo)" with Del Castillo; the hip-hop vibes of "It’s Goin’ On" with the late MC Overlord; sweetly swinging Tex-Mex runs through the Texas Tornados hit "Who Were You Thinking Of" with Gina Chavez and "El Campo" with Tornados fixture Flaco Jimenez on accordion; Asleep at the Wheel’s Ray Benson guesting on a rootsy track titled "Eyes of Texas" (not the University of Texas school song); the starkly moody "Coming Home Today," which features indie-rocker Nina Diaz of San Antonio band Girl in a Coma; and the closing cut, "You Are My Friend," a pedal-steel-spiked waltz that features honky-tonker Dale Watson. Here’s the opening track, "Drive Me Crazy," featuring David Garza:

Alejandro Escovedo, "La Cruzada" (Yep Roc). A new Spanish-language version of Escovedo’s 2018 concept album "The Crossing," this vinyl-only (for now) release features Alex Ruiz of Del Castillo overlaying vocals on the original instrumental tracks recorded by Escovedo and Italian band Don Antonio. Also added are backing vocals from Escovedo, Patricia Vonne and Vanessa Del Fierro; guitar and piano from Rick Del Castillo; and spoken-word narration from John Phillip Santos on "Rio Navidad." More about the record here:

AUSTIN360: Alejandro Escovedo hits top-10 of Latin charts with Spanish-language album

Jamestown Revival, "A Field Guide to Loneliness" EP. Indie-folk duo Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance follow up last year’s well-received "San Isabel" with five songs that stress a quieter and more reflective side of their artistry. "We wrote these songs in solitude, locked away in our respective homes and wishing for nothing more than the comfort of company," Clay said in press materials accompanying the Oct. 16 release. Here’s the track "Another One Down":

OUT THIS WEEK

Andrea Magee, "Only Love." What will be the primary avenue for the world finding out about Magee’s extraordinary talents? The Irish expat moved to Austin with the dynamic duo Beat Root Revival, which quickly established a foothold in the city’s club scene when not on opening for Brian Wilson, Brian Setzer and others. Magee quickly proved eager to collaborate with more local artists as well, teaming with fellow women band leaders Cari Hutson, Kelly Green, Paige DeChausse and Amanda Darnell in the C-Boy’s-hatched group PAACK while spending her Sunday evenings at the Saxon Pub as part of trad-Irish collective Ulla. Meanwhile, she also began writing and recording music under her own name, releasing several singles as she built up to this full-length debut. "Only Love" arose in part because of the coronavirus pandemic, with Magee taking advantage of time holed up at home to work on music away from her bands. Though Magee has referred to this album as "a side project from Beat Root Revival," it’s impressive enough to suggest she could go far on her own if she desired. Magee’s richly melodic and personable vocals are her strongest suit, but these 10 mostly folk-pop-oriented tunes attest she’s also an accomplished songwriter and arranger. Highlights include "Floating Heart" (previously featured in an Austin360 video premiere), the richly layered "Times Up," the countrified waltz "Over Here in Texas," and an album-closing cover of the traditional tune "Down to the River to Pray" (popularized by the movie "O Brother, Where Art Thou"). Record-release livestream 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at facebook.com/Andreamageeofficial. Here’s the video for the opening track, "Be One":

Alan Moe Monsarrat, "Agriculture" (Music4Life). Best-known for his pivotal role in the Mau Mau Chaplains and their long-running Flamingo Cantina weekly residency, Monsarrat has an extensive resume in the local reggae community, having previously played with the Lotions and I-Tex. He teamed with producer R.J. Johnson to write 10 original tunes for this solo release. As a bonus, they recorded an alternate dub version of each song, giving the album a total of 20 tracks. More than a dozen musicians contributed to the album, including Shinyribs horn players Mark Wilson and Tiger Anaya, renowned Tex-Mex accordionist Joel Guzman and Monsarrat’s Mau Mau Chaplains bandmate Steve Carter on guitar. Press materials accompanying the record note that lyrically, the album "explores themes of gratitude, acceptance and perseverance in the face of strife and struggle." Record-release livestream 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at facebook.com/flamingocantina. Here’s the video for the title track, a collaboration with Jamaican singer General Smiley:

Honey Made, "Brand New." Featuring most of the former members of funk outfit Mama K & the Shades, Honey Made recorded its debut album with renowned producer Steve Berlin of Los Lobos. The album "captures the magic of the band, soulful, funky and uplifting," writes Deborah Sengupta Stith in an American-Statesman featured story on the band. Record-release livestream 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at facebook.com/purplebeetv. Here’s the video for the lead single, "So Good":

COMING SOON

NOV. 13: Nané, self-titled

NOV. 13: Josh Abbott Band, "The Highway Kind"

NOV. 13: Sour Bridges, "Roll Us Up Something Good" EP

NOV. 20: Desure, "Pollen" EP

DEC. 4: Alex Maas, "Luca" (Innovative Leisure)

DEC. 4: Mark Willenborg, "Cold Beer and Country Music"

DECEMBER: James Steinle, "Cold German Mornings"

FEBRUARY: Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, "Hunter & the Dog Star"

FEB. 12: Cari Hutson, EP.