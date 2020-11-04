On Nov. 12, the SIMS Foundation, a nonprofit that provides low-cost mental health care to Austin musicians, will present Music for the Mind, a virtual showcase featuring a broad range of top Austin talent.

The ticketed show, which takes place from 6 to 10 p.m. includes pre-recorded performances from And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead, Blackillac, The Bright Light Social Hour, Brownout, Gina Chavez, La Energía Norteña, Mélat, Riders Against the Storm, The Wind & the Wave and more.

The show will also include the artists sharing personal stories about their connection to mental health.

"The need for accessible mental health and substance use recovery services and supports for the music community has never been greater," SIMS Executive Director Patsy Dolan Bouressa said in a press release about the event.

Earlier this year, Dolan Bouressa told the Statesman that every time a music venue in the city closes, her organization sees a rush of calls.

"As a result of the pandemic and cancellation of events, SIMS has faced a loss of over $200,000 in fundraising so far this year, yet we’ve seen an unprecedented surge in demand for services," she said in the press release.

Tickets to the virtual event are $10 and can be purchased here.