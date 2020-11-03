When you have a butcher shop attached to your restaurant, you better make a darn good burger, and Salt & Time does. And soon the burger will be getting its own space to shine.

Salt & Time owners Ben Runkle and Bryan Butler have plans to open the Butcher’s Burger restaurant next year in East Austin. As of press time, they were set to preview the new concept beginning yesterday with delivery-only service.

The menu, which will be available daily from 5 to 10 p.m. (or until sold out), features the restaurant’s signature burger (made with steak trimmings, Duke’s Mayonnaise and dill pickles), along with four rotating burgers options. The owners say the burgers aim to encapsulate the feel of a composed dish, such as Breakfast for Dinner, made with a chorizo patty; a lamb birria burger with griddled Oaxacan cheese and dipping consomé; and a vegetarian burger made with griddled halloumi cheese. Sides dishes like beef fat fries, a green salad and jicama slaw are also available.

"Our classic Butcher's Burger has been incredibly popular at Salt & Time for years and we knew there was demand for it, but we also wanted to bring some creativity and innovation to the burger world," Runkle said. "We tried to play to our strengths; we use super high-quality meat and lean on our experience with charcuterie and sausage making."

Orders will be taken online at thebutchersburger.com. The burgers range from $12 to $15, and sides are $3. Delivery is available throughout Austin, with delivery costs of $2 or $3, depending on location.

