Here is an interesting new release available now through cable and digital services as well as some new titles recently available for streaming.

Video on demand

"Memories of Murder": Bong Joon-ho's "Parasite" became a massive hit around the world last year, but he has been making thought-provoking films for two full decades now. He directed this drama, his second feature, back in 2003, and it has been difficult to come by legally here in the U.S. for several years. Neon, which was behind the stateside release of "Parasite," picked up the rights to this movie, and they have given a new digital restoration a proper release. It is based in part on the true story of South Korea's first serial killer, who was hunted by police for years in the 1980s. Lead actor Song Kang-ho (who also starred in Bong's "The Host," "Snowpiercer" and "Parasite") plays one of the detectives who obsessively tries to break the case. At the 2003 Korean Film Awards, this took home six major prizes including best film, best director and best screenplay. (Cable and digital VOD)

Also on streaming services

"City So Real": In this acclaimed new documentary, split up into five episodes online, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Steve James ("Hoop Dreams") turns the camera on his hometown of Chicago to examine an election like no other. We begin in the summer of 2018 in the aftermath of the police shooting of an African American teenager, which leads controversial Mayor Rahm Emanuel to announce that he will not be running for re-election. As 21 candidates begin to vie for his job, James not only dissects the political history of the city but gets to the heart of the issues affecting the residents of the city in the here and now. Four chapters of the story premiered earlier this year at Sundance, and the fifth has now been added to focus on Mayor Lori Lightfoot and how COVID-19 and civil unrest have shaped 2020. (Hulu)

"The Way I See It": Pete Souza was the chief official White House photographer for both Presidents Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. On the job, he had unprecedented access to the their time in office and has taken some of the most iconic pictures of both men. Souza's work has been featured in two books, including "Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents," where he contrasted Obama's actions to those of President Donald Trump (who apparently does not allow his staff photographer the kind of access other presidents have afforded). In this new documentary, director Dawn Porter ("John Lewis: Good Trouble") uses Souza's photography to present an intimate look at contemporary politics. Administration insiders like former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power and historian Doris Kearns Goodwin are among the interviewed subjects. (Peacock)