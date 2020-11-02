Shuttered since mid-March from the coronavirus pandemic, landmark Austin store Waterloo Records reopened Monday, announcing daily hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for those willing to follow a series of in-person shopping rules.

Waterloo had been filling online orders at its website, along with curbside pickup service, but this is the first time the store has been open for shopping in months. Here are the details, as posted on the store’s website:

– "We are only allowing a limited number of customers at a time" (the exact number is not specified)

– "By entering the store, music lovers warrant that they have no symptoms that could be attributed to COVID-19"

– "Staff will take your temperature & admit you"

– "Wear a mask that covers your nose & mouth at ALL times"

– "Sanitize hands on entry & exit" (hand sanitizer provided)

– "Only credit/debit cards & exact cash accepted. Any/all change due is donated to HAAM" (the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians)

– "NO food, drinks or pets (service animals excluded)"

– "NO public restrooms"

– "Non-compliance = a firm request to immediately exit the store"

Waterloo Records opened in 1982 and moved to its current location at the northwest corner of Sixth Street and Lamar Boulevard around 1990. It has been voted the city’s best music store at the Austin Music Awards every year since it opened.