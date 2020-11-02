Recognizing that the pandemic is far from over, Broadway in Austin and Texas Performing Arts plan to present their first big touring show of the coming season at Bass Concert Hall in June.

The latest line-up: Tony Award winner "Hadestown" will lead off the parade June 1-6, 2021.

"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," based on the charmed Roald Dahl story, follows July 20-25, 2021.

Get ready to boogie to "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" Sept. 7-12, 2021.

Although the "Season Option," a return visit from "Wicked," is slated for April 21-May 9, 2021, three shows — "Tootsie," "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "Mean Girls — will be rescheduled.

Subscribers will keep their seats.

"While there may be additional scheduling changes in the season, subscribers can be assured that if any performances are canceled, they will have the option to receive a credit, refund, or the ability to donate the value of their tickets," Broadway in Austin said in a statement. "Single ticket on sale dates for individual shows will be announced at a later time."