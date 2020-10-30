On Nov. 14, Big Medium, an art advocacy nonprofit, will launch its official website for the 2020 Austin Studio Tour. The virtual tour — along with some outdoor art — will run through Nov. 22.

This effort will combine the work and stories of 420 Austin artists and collaborative groups that might otherwise normally participate in the separate East and West Austin studio tours.

For 18 years, well-managed Big Medium has been the genius behind these studio tours, while also maintaining a sharp, inviting gallery at its Canopy home on Springdale Road as well a giving awards and grants and staging the Texas Biennial.

Besides the virtual programs, this year Big Medium is offering self-guided visits to public art.

"Members, artists and partners will exclusively receive the printed publication which has been re-designed as a coffee-table art book," the group said in a statement. "The Austin Studio Tour 2020 art book can be enjoyed year-round as a visual resource to Austin artists and businesses that support the arts.

"Now more than ever it is essential that we celebrate and advocate for our local artists and creative economy," the group continues. "We hope you will use the website and art book as resources to connect with artists and purchase new works for your collection."