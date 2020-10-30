Eric Webb @webbeditor

Friday

Oct 30, 2020 at 11:25 AM


If you’d like to spend the winter anywhere but the current time and place — fair, fair — you can always travel to other worlds. That is, the Other Worlds Film Festival, Austin’s sci-fi cinema celebration, which will happen virtually this year from Dec. 1-6.


The full lineup is coming in November, but the fest announced its first five films. So far, expect the Texas premieres of "Skylin3s," "Death of a Rockstar," "Meander," "Minor Premise" and "The Oak Room."


Festival badges are sold in two tiers: Pulsar for $99 and Supernova for $143 (and extra perks). To purchase a badge and find more information about the films, go to otherworldsfilmfest.com.


