On Monday, beloved campus-area dive, the Hole in the Wall reopened its doors for the first time since May when bars were briefly allowed to reopen for a few weeks after the initial pandemic shutdown in March.

"Today is the day! We’ll be open from 4 p.m. to midnight. Masks must be worn upon entrance, during bar ordering and may be taken off while seated. The Hole in the Wall is made possible by viewers like you so bring yourself down and stay a while. We’ve missed you," a Monday morning post on the bar’s Facebook page said.

Following the lead of several other Austin music venues including Empire and ACL Live, the Hole in the Wall obtained a restaurant permit in order to partially reopen while Travis County bars remain closed.

PHOTOS: 40 years of the Hole in the Wall

The Hole in the Wall, which opened on the Drag across the street from the University of Texas campus in 1974, is one of Austin’s oldest legacy clubs. Like all independent music venues, the storied club has been struggling to survive months of lost business due to the closure.

""I was thinking how can I possibly survive being closed for three weeks, and three weeks turned into three months. Three months turned to seven months," bar owner Will Tanner told CNN.

Tanner told CNN that he was forced to lay off almost 20 employees and has taken on debt to keep the bar’s long musical legacy alive.

"I’m going to do whatever I can to make sure this exists," he told CNN.

Upcoming shows include a socially distanced patio concert with Ben Ballinger and Wil Cope on Friday.