Located southwest of Austin in Wimberley, Blue Rock Artist Ranch & Studio got aboard the livestream train this summer, presenting a two-month ticketed series that included performances by the likes of David Ramirez, Carrie Rodriguez and Terri Hendrix. It went well enough that they’ve launched another Blue Rock aLive series for the fall, dubbed "Cool Nights," on Thursdays through mid-December.

It kicks off this week with acclaimed Austin singer-songwriter Darden Smith on Oct. 29. Coming up are performances by Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey (Nov. 5), Nashville’s Kim Richey (Nov. 12), Slaid Cleaves (Nov. 19), Susan Gibson (Friday, Nov. 27, a day later because of Thanksgiving), Andy Gullahorn (Dec. 3), Pierce Pettis & Grace Pettis (Dec. 10), and "A Very Blue Rock Christmas Special" with hosts Billy and Dodee Crockett (Dec. 17).

Tickets are $25, or $105 for a season pass that’s good for all eight livestreams. Season pass holders also can submit photos of themselves that will be placed on chairs in the studio audience.

