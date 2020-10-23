People occasionally ask me for recommendations on shipping Texas barbecue to friends. I usually point them towards great direct order options like Snow’s BBQ in Lexington or Black’s BBQ in Lockhart.

They’re always grateful. But invariably the always have a follow up?

"Franklin Barbecue doesn’t ship, do they?" (Actually, they usually say Franklins and I have to correct them.)

"Nope," I tell em.

"Dang," they say.

Well, the Dang Days are over. Franklin Barbecue announced today that they have teamed with Goldbelly to ship their barbecue nationwide.

Customers can order a package that includes a five-pound brisket and a 15-ounce bottle of Franklin Barbecue sauce for $249, which includes shipping. Orders are taken up to six weeks in advance, according to the Franklin Barbecue post on Instagram.

The Goldbelly site says the item is currently sold out, but a Goldbelly header on the Franklin Barbecue website shows a date of October 26, so check back next week and see if your wait is over.

Franklin Barbecue is not the first outstanding Central Texas barbecue joint to sell on Goldbelly. Louie Mueller BBQ of Taylor started a partnership a few years back, and Goldbelly also sells smoked meats from Micklethwait Craft Meats, Terry Black’s BBQ, Snow’s and more.

