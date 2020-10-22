Matthew Odam @odam

Thursday

Oct 22, 2020 at 11:26 AM


The restaurant industry has received some of the hardest economic hits during the coronavirus pandemic. The governor closed dining rooms in March, though restaurants were allowed to reopen with 50% capacity in May. The capacity limits were raised to 75% in June, though some restaurants have kept their capacity at 50% or chosen not to reopen indoor dining at all.


Takeout-only, limited seating and diners’ reservations about the safety of indoor dining rooms have all led to a decrease in sales and some permanent closures. Below is a running list of restaurants that have closed (or announced pending closures) permanently since mid-March.


Some of the closures are a direct and immediate result of the coronavirus; for some the pandemic was a final straw; and for others the timing was a coincident, with a restaurant having already planned to close due to an expiring lease etc.


• Magnolia Cafe West (April)


• Threadgill’s (April)


• Lucy’s Fried Chicken on Lake Travis (April)


• Fricano’s Deli (April)


• Veracruz All Natural on US 183 (April)


• Shady Grove (May)


• Cafe Josie (May)


• Pitchfork Pretty (June)


• Dart Bowl (July)


• Luby’s on Brodie Lane (August)


• Mother’s Cafe (October)


• Holy Roller (October)


