The long-awaited "Austin City Limits" TV debut of Texas troubadour Ray Wylie Hubbard will stream live on the program’s YouTube channel Wednesday evening. The show also has announced two new November tapings, featuring Austin artist Ruthie Foster and Nashville duo the War and Treaty.

Hubbard was the most prominent fixture of the 1970s Texas progressive-country uprising to have never appeared on "Austin City Limits," which began airing in the mid-1970s. Hubbard’s new album, "Co-Starring," came out on Nashville major label Big Machine this summer and featured cameo appearances from Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh and others.

Hubbard’s band for Wednesday’s taping, which begins at 7 p.m., will feature his son Lucas Hubbard on guitar and longtime drummer Kyle Schneider, plus Austin musicians Gurf Morlix on bass and Bukka Allen on keyboards. As with all tapings the show has done during the coronavirus pandemic, Hubbard will perform without an audience at ACL Live.

Foster, a Grammy-nominated singer of blues, gospel, folk and more, will make her first appearance on the show since 2003. Foster released a live album earlier this year that was recorded at Austin’s Paramount Theatre.

READ MORE: Our 2020 interview with Ruthie Foster

The War and Treaty, a husband-and-wife duo featuring Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount-Trotter that mixes soul, country, R&B, folk and more, won the 2019 Emerging Act of the Year award from the Americana Music Association. The band’s new album "Hearts Town," released last month on Rounder Records, features contributions from roots-music luminaries Jason Isbell and Jerry Douglas.

Both the Foster and War and Treaty tapings will be livestreamed to the public.

On TV this week, Austin PBS airs an "Austin City Limits" retrospective of Stevie Ray Vaughan’s 1980s performances on the show at 11 p.m. Wednesday and Friday. An hourlong episode featuring a Sept. 11 performance by Rufus Wainwright, the first-ever no-audience taping of the show, premieres at 7 p.m. Saturday.