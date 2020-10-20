"When you are sorrowful, look in your heart/ And you shall see that in truth, you are weeping for that which has been your delight."

Those lyrics are from "Prophets," a song written for virtual choir performance by Austin drummer Adam Nurre in memory of his friends Chris Porter and Mitchell Vandenburg. Four years ago this week, the three bandmates were in a highway crash while on tour in North Carolina. Nurre survived but Porter, 36, and Vandenburg, 30, did not.

Many of their friends and fellow musicians have convened each year since then to remember them at this time of year with a show that included performances of their songs. "With live music and large gatherings on hold, the annual memorial concert for the two Austin musicians had to move online," Nurre noted in explaining a new video posted to YouTube this week.

Rather than a livestream event, it’s a single pre-recorded song. "The music is my original composition for a four-part choir with text adapted from ’The Prophet’ by Kahlil Gibran, a book that was dear to Mitchell," Nurre explained. "We distributed music to everyone via Google Drive, asked them to return videos of their singing, then edited it all together."

The video features 32 singers from seven states (and one from England) who knew one or both of the musicians. Many members of Vandenburg’s family are included. Besides Nurre, Austin singers featured in the video include Jeff Hortillosa, Mallory Whitenton, Hank Erwin, Ben Ballinger, Garner Sloan, Emily McCoy, Drew Carman, Sky Melcer, Wade Rowland, Jason Childs and Ashton Guy.

The song is also available for purchase via Nurre’s bandcamp page, with all proceeds going to the Health Alliance for Austin musicians. Nurre added that HAAM was "an invaluable resource to me during my recovery from the accident."