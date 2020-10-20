Grammy-winning Austin singer-songwriter Patty Griffin is presenting a series of three ticketed livestream performances from storied South Austin venue the Continental Club on select Saturdays in November and December.

The shows will stream at 7 p.m. on Nov. 7, Nov. 21 and Dec. 5. Tickets, $25 per show or $60 for all three, are on sale now via boxoffice.mandolin.com. (Merchandise add-on packages also are available, with options including bandanas and a journal.)

"Each show in the three-night series will be completely unique, with partial proceeds going to benefit 18 independent venues in the country as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to devastate the live music community," a press release announcing the series notes.

The announcement also included a few words from Griffin about how the pandemic shutdown of music venues "translates to job losses on so many levels — the hardworking people that run these venues, book these venues, clean and repair them, take your tickets and serve your beers there, not to mention many musicians like myself who have depended on them for years to not only connect us to income in our touring work, but also for the spirit they extend to us in each community. … I am hoping with these shows to raise awareness and maybe a little funding too for some of these places that are struggling to stay afloat in this shutdown."

The 18 venues being supported by the series include Austin’s ACL Live, the State Theater and Boothbay Opera House in Griffin’s home state of Maine, and longtime fixtures of the national touring circuit such as the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C., the Birchmere in Alexandria, Virginia, the Aladdin Theater in Portland, Oregon, and Boulder Theater in Colorado.

The series is notable also because it’s the first such livestream venture for the Continental, a historic South Congress club that has been one of the Austin music community’s most prominent venues since the 1950s.

ACL Live has been the venue Griffin has played most frequently in Austin for the past decade, though she’s occasionally done under-the-radar shows at the Continental, including a January 2013 benefit performance with her then-boyfriend Robert Plant billed as "Patty Griffin and Her Driver."

Griffin previewed songs from a new album at the Continental in September 2015, and spoke at the time of possibly wanting to do a residency at the venue someday.

READ MORE: Our 2015 interview with Patty Griffin

"As I grow older, my dream is to play in town on a regular basis," she said. "To have music be a regular part of my week, as opposed to just living here and having a gig feel like it’s another stop on the tour. That makes so much more sense to me, as a way to live life."

Griffin posted a short video about the series to her social media accounts on Tuesday afternoon. "I’ll have to be tearing myself away from my third or fourth go-round of ’Schitt’s Creek,’" she said with a laugh. "It’s time."