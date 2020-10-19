While some Austin music venues have begun opening their doors for limited-capacity events, drive-in concerts remain a solid (if somewhat pricey) option for folks are missing live music, but don’t feel quite ready to be in a shared space with other fans yet.

The Haute Spot in Cedar Park continues its Love & Lightstream concert series with a pair of shows from Americana/indie rock standout Shakey Graves on November 12 and 13. Caroline Rose will open both of the shows.

Tickets to the shows are sold by car with up to four people allowed per vehicle. The venue only admits 200 cars per show and tiered parking places run from $135 for the general admission area in the back of the lot to $250 for tier one tickets. (If you’re a big baller, there’s also a $1150 VIP section in the front of the lot.)

A portion of proceeds from each ticket goes to local music nonprofits HAAM and Black Fret. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Event organizers will provide a free stream of each event at loveandlightstream.com.