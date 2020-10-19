It must be time.

Two of Austin’s top performing arts groups chose the same October weekend to return to live, in-person theater in the form of outdoor cabaret.

First out of the gate, Zach Theatre presented "Songs Under the Stars: On Broadway," a compelling, formal and yet buoyant set of show tunes sung by established Austin stars Jill Blackwood and Matthew Redden in the plaza outside the looming Topfer Theatre in South Austin.

Not long after that, at dusk on Sunday, Austin Shakespeare tendered "Words and Music" which featured a tight jazz combo fronted by another Austin stage star, Kara Bliss, in a more casual patio setting at the Esquina Tango studio in East Austin.

The scene was intimate and magical. Colored lights cast a romantic glow on the musicians and the audience, who sat in folding chairs on widely spaced platforms that are normally employed as part of a tango dance floor.

As with Zach’s show, outside noises — this time, shrieking children, buzzing motorbikes, descending planes — just made the experience all the more present, real, cherished.

Like many performers, Bliss, backed by Austin Haller on piano, Utah Hamrick on bass, and Andy Beaudoin on drums, had not faced an audience in months. Under no circumstance was she going to rush the experience.

I got to know Bliss as a soprano ingénue who excelled at the more operatic end of musical theater. She later expanded her range in shows such as Austin Shakes’ versions of two seasoned Stephen Sondheim musicals: "Sunday in the Park with George" and "A Little Night Music."

Her voice has matured magnificently. She takes tremendous advantage of quiet, nuanced moments and builds to powerful zeniths with a soft yet exacting rigor.

This was a minor-key jazz set, not a major-key Broadway concert, and the combo lent fresh readings to each song, many of them, of course, show tunes as well. Arranged by Haller and Bliss, standards by Cole Porter, Noel Coward, Harold Arlen and Billy Strayhorn sounded quite current. (Oh, those twelve o’clock-tails in Strayhorn’s "Lush Life"!)

For me, the waterworks started during an open-hearted medley that combined Tom Waits’ "Rainbow Sleeves" with Yip Harburg and Arlen’s "Over the Rainbow" and Paul Williams and Kenneth Ascher’s "The Rainbow Connection."

Perhaps the most haunting song of the first set, however, was a slowed down and darkened take on "I Wish I Were In Love Again" by Rodgers and Hart, best known from the peppy Frank Sinatra rendering.

Bliss also implied a well-timed political takeaway for Arlen and Ted Koehler’s "Ill Wind."

It’s not completely accidental that Zach Theatre and Austin Shakes settled on outdoor theatrical cabaret as the format for their first non-digital offerings during the pandemic. Cabaret purifies theater by discarding the unnecessary and spotlighting the essential.

That both shows hit so exactly the right notes for our times is due in part to a great pent-up hunger for in-person performance, but also to the tremendous talents that these two groups keep at their beck and call.