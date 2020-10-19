This week, we're looking at two new films from extraordinary female directors. One is available now through cable and digital services, and the other will be streaming as of this weekend.

Video on Demand

"Kajillionaire": As a performance artist, writer, actress and director, Miranda July has created some of the most unique independent films of the last 15 years. It is truly unfortunate that her most accessible film to date was slated for release during a pandemic when most fans (myself included) were not going to head to a movie theater to watch. The story is straightforward enough — we follow a strangely tight-knit family as they con their way across Los Angeles. Evan Rachel Wood gives one of the year's best performances as Old Dolio, a young woman who has been raised by her parents (Richard Jenkins and Debra Winger) to always be running a scam. Working as a team, they slink around to avoid paying rent to their landlord and find ways to make whatever money they can through store exchanges and refunds. It made me think of Wimpy in the old Popeye comics: "I'll gladly pay you Tuesday for a hamburger today." After roping in a fellow airline passenger to their schemes (Gina Rodriguez, looking like she is having a blast), Old Dolio isn't sure if she has met her match or her replacement. July has created another cinematic universe that is boldly bizarre with genuine heart. (Available now as a premium VOD rental; 4K Ultra HD available)

Also on streaming services:

"On the Rocks": When Sofia Coppola made "Lost in Translation" with Bill Murray in 2003, it not only crossed over from the arthouse world but also earned her an Academy Award for best original screenplay and a nomination for best director. After watching their latest film together, one begins to wonder what took them so long to do it again. Rashida Jones stars as Laura, a woman living in New York City with her husband, Dean (Marlon Wayans), and their two young daughters. She begins to suspect her husband could be having an affair and, after making the mistake of mentioning it to her charismatic father Felix (Murray), gets wrapped up in what turns out to be a light spy caper as the father/daughter duo sneakily begin to follow Dean around to see if their hunch is correct. From start to finish, this is a sheer delight. It's breezy fun but also manages to capture something serious about the disconnectedness of long-term relationships, especially when one partner is a workaholic. We also get a great new song and score from the band Phoenix, fronted by Coppola's husband, Thomas Mars. (In select theaters now; available Oct. 23 on Apple TV+)