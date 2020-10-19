As Halloween creeps closer, you may find yourself craving creepy content, from episodes themed for the holiday to scary movies. Networks are offering special spooky programming, and streaming services have curated Halloween-themed selections.

Here are a few viewing options.

Huluween

It's back. Hulu's Halloween hub is ready to entertain guests with shows and movies in categories from Eerie Reality to Terrifying TV, Slashers, Sci-Fi Scares, Humorous Horror and a variety of funny, animated, family-friendly and dramatic Halloween episodes. Watch seven seasons of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Scream 4," "Cabin in the Woods," the Into the Dark horror anthology produced for Hulu by Blumhouse Productions and more. Check it out at hulu.com/hub/huluween.

Disney Plus' Halloween Collection

A spell has been cast on Disney Plus, and now all of the Halloween TV shows and movies have been compiled into a collection. The page is divided into movies and series; shorts and specials; "The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror" episodes; Disney Channel Halloween episodes; Disney Junior Halloween episodes; and "America's Funniest Home Videos" episodes. Enjoy a range of family-friendly Halloween fare, from "Hocus Pocus" to "The Nightmare Before Christmas," "Frankenweenie," "The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad" and "Halloweentown." Start watching at disneyplus.com/editorial/halloween.

Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween

Find family-friendly Halloween viewing with Freeform. Enjoy movies from "Ghostbusters" to "Hocus Pocus," "Beetlejuice," "The Addams Family" and "Scream," plus "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon," featuring the series' beloved Halloween episodes. Check out the full schedule at freeform.com.

Netflix's Halloween Favorites

Netflix's Halloween page has returned featuring suggestions of spooky TV series and movies to watch. The streaming service divides the Halloween content into categories, including comedies, Netflix originals, scary movies, suspenseful movies, horror movies and more. Subscribers can find seven seasons of "American Horror Story," five seasons of "iZombie," "House of 1000 Corpses," "Poltergeist" and "Hubie Halloween," the newest Netflix collaboration with Adam Sandler. Start watching at netflix.com.

Shudder's 31 Days of Halloween

While Shudder always offers horror, thriller and supernatural series and movies, throughout October, the streaming service has a lineup of new exclusives, essential classics and world-premiere "Creepshow" episodes "guaranteed to keep your horror buzz going all month long." Find out more at shudder.com.

Sling TV's Exclusive Spooktacular Episodes for the Kids

Sling TV has curated kid-friendly, Halloween-themed programming from Cartoon Network, Disney Channel and Food Network. The content is available to subscribers through Nov. 1. For more information, go to sling.com.

Syfy's Spooktacular movie marathons

Throughout October, Syfy presents a series of Halloween-inspired movie marathons, including the zombie-centric What's Eating You? marathon (featuring "Zombieland," "Dawn of the Dead" and more); "A Nightmare on Elm Street" marathon; the Mask Up marathon (featuring "The Purge" movies, "Halloween" and more); and the "Harry Potter" Halloween marathon. In addition, Syfy presents Dark Arts Sundays in which viewers can enjoy the "Harry Potter" and "Fantastic Beasts" films each Sunday throughout October. See the full lineup at syfy.com.

Travel Channel's Ghostober

Travel Channel has packed its schedule with paranormal programming. Enjoy new seasons of "Ghost Nation" and "Destination Fear"; new specials, such as "Amityville Horror House" and "Ghost Adventures: Horror at Joe Exotic Zoo"; and new episodes of "Paranormal Caught on Camera" and "Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room." Learn more at travelchannel.com.

TCM's Fright Favorites

Turner Classic Movies presents vintage horror flicks every Friday in October. The festival is divided into categories that feature three to four films. For example, Creature Features on Oct. 23 includes "Creature from the Black Lagoon," "The Tingler," "The Blob" and "The Thing from Another World." Find the full lineup at tcm.com.